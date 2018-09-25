Home States Andhra Pradesh

Man smuggling gold in guitar nabbed at Vizag

The passenger was arrested. A case was registered against him. The DRI officials started further investigation to identify the receiver of the smuggled gold.

Published: 25th September 2018 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

During search, the passenger was found carrying gold in the form of sheets concealed in two luggage bags and gold in biscuit form concealed in a guitar.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A passenger travelling from Guwahati to Chennai was apprehended by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials at Visakhapatnam railway station while he was smuggling gold from Myanmar by concealing it in a guitar.

On specific intelligence inputs, the DRI officials intercepted the passenger travelling from Guwahati to Chennai by train No 15630 at Visakhapatnam railway station in the early hours of Sunday. During search, the passenger was found carrying gold in the form of sheets concealed in two luggage bags and gold in biscuit form concealed in a guitar.

They said the passenger was entrusted with the task of smuggling gold from Myanmar into the country and handing it over to the specific persons in Chennai.

The gold was smuggled from Yangon near Tio (Khawmawi) – Zokhawthar border. The passenger admitted that the gold was smuggled into the country and he did not have any valid documents pertaining to purchase or import of the yellow metal.

A total of 1,992 grams of smuggled gold worth Rs 62.34 lakh was seized from the passenger. A sum of `1.66 lakh, which is the sale proceeds of smuggled gold, was also seized from him under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

The passenger was arrested. A case was registered against him. The DRI officials started further investigation to identify the receiver of the smuggled gold.

  • Gold being smuggled  to Chennai -1,992 g
  • Seized gold - Rs 62.3L worth of gold
  • Cash seized - Rs 1.6L
Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Revenue Intelligence Gold smuggling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?