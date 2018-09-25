Man smuggling gold in guitar nabbed at Vizag

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A passenger travelling from Guwahati to Chennai was apprehended by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials at Visakhapatnam railway station while he was smuggling gold from Myanmar by concealing it in a guitar.

On specific intelligence inputs, the DRI officials intercepted the passenger travelling from Guwahati to Chennai by train No 15630 at Visakhapatnam railway station in the early hours of Sunday. During search, the passenger was found carrying gold in the form of sheets concealed in two luggage bags and gold in biscuit form concealed in a guitar.

They said the passenger was entrusted with the task of smuggling gold from Myanmar into the country and handing it over to the specific persons in Chennai.

The gold was smuggled from Yangon near Tio (Khawmawi) – Zokhawthar border. The passenger admitted that the gold was smuggled into the country and he did not have any valid documents pertaining to purchase or import of the yellow metal.

A total of 1,992 grams of smuggled gold worth Rs 62.34 lakh was seized from the passenger. A sum of `1.66 lakh, which is the sale proceeds of smuggled gold, was also seized from him under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

The passenger was arrested. A case was registered against him. The DRI officials started further investigation to identify the receiver of the smuggled gold.