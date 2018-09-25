Maoist attack: SI suspended, probe ordered in ‘security lapse’

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A day after the rural police of Visakhapatnam claimed that Araku TDP MLA K Sarveswara Rao, shot dead by the Maoists in Dumbriguda mandal, didn’t inform them of his scheduled visit to the village for Gramadarshini programme, Paderu MLA Giddi Eswari said that the Dumbriguda police didn’t depute any special party for protection even after the staff of the MLA sought permission.

Following Giddi Eswari’s complaint, Dumbriguda sub-inspector Aman Rao was suspended on Monday morning by the rural police chief and a probe was initiated against him. Speaking to TNIE, Giddi Eswari said that on the night of September 22, Sarvesvara Rao’s PA called the Dumbriguda SI and informed him about the Gramadarshini schedule on September 23, seeking police patrolling. But the SI didn’t provide security on the day of visit and the MLA had left for the village to keep his date with the programme.

“I am not blaming the overall police department as negligent. The rural police always provide us security, whenever we ask for it, without fail. But in this case, it’s just apathy and carelessness of the Dumbriguda SI, which led to such a ghastly incident. Along with the family members, I have complained to the Vizag rural SP, after which he was suspended,” Giddi Eswari told TNIE. The rural police are tight-lipped when asked whether it was really a negligent act of the SI. Cops said that probe was initiated against the SI and facts would be known soon.