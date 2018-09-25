Home States Andhra Pradesh

Maoist attack: SI suspended, probe ordered in ‘security lapse’

Cops said that probe was initiated against the SI and facts would be known soon.

Published: 25th September 2018 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kideri Sarveswara Rao, YSRCP MLA from Araku and former MLA Siveri Soma were killed in a Maoist attack on Sunday.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A day after the rural police of Visakhapatnam claimed that Araku TDP MLA K Sarveswara Rao, shot dead by the Maoists in Dumbriguda mandal, didn’t inform them of his scheduled visit to the village for Gramadarshini programme, Paderu MLA Giddi Eswari said that the Dumbriguda police didn’t depute any special party for protection even after the staff of the MLA sought permission.

Following Giddi Eswari’s complaint, Dumbriguda sub-inspector Aman Rao was suspended on Monday morning by the rural police chief and a probe was initiated against him. Speaking to TNIE, Giddi Eswari said that on the night of September 22, Sarvesvara Rao’s PA called the Dumbriguda SI and informed him about the Gramadarshini schedule on September 23, seeking police patrolling. But the SI didn’t provide security on the day of visit and the MLA had left for the village to keep his date with the programme.

“I am not blaming the overall police department as negligent. The rural police always provide us security, whenever we ask for it, without fail. But in this case, it’s just apathy and carelessness of the Dumbriguda SI, which led to such a ghastly incident. Along with the family members, I have complained to the Vizag rural SP, after which he was suspended,” Giddi Eswari told TNIE. The rural police are tight-lipped when asked whether it was really a negligent act of the SI. Cops said that probe was initiated against the SI and facts would be known soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maoist attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?