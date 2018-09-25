Home States Andhra Pradesh

Notices issued to private nursing homes, clinics in Srikakulam

Published: 25th September 2018 03:50 AM

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: District medical and health officer Dr. M Chenchayya has issued notices to all private nursing homes and clinics in Srikakulam, threatening to cancel the registrations of all, if the norms of biomedical waste management are violated.

Based on the report “Srikakulam streets turn dumping ground for biomedical waste”, published in the TNIE on Sunday, the DM&HO has ordered an inspection into the matter. After conducting preliminary inspection by the team of health officials, notices have been issued to all the private nursing homes and clinics against the practice of throwing hazardous biomedical waste such as syringes, empty saline plastic bottles with infusion sets and swabs on the roads.

Taking it seriously and also keeping in view public health, he issued the notices. He also said that they would book cases against the private nursing homes and clinics under Andhra Pradesh Allopathic Private Medical Care Establishment (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2002 and Biomedical Waste Rules 2016. He also expressed gratitude to the TNIE for bringing the hazardous practice to his notice. 

