Revive forgotten flavours: VP Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Revive forgotten flavours, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said, “There is a need to bring back the food Indians have forgotten and revive lost Indian recipes,” he added. Addressing the gathering, Venkaiah appreciated Union Tourism Minister KJ Alphons for completing all the projects in the State in record time.

He said Indian cuisine has the power to feed all the five senses. It can also increase our life span. He said in a world where fast food rules, heritage cuisines have managed to create a niche market. Elaborating further, he said, a whole lot of recipes were getting lost as people had started eating out a lot more.

Venkaiah Naidu, who inaugurated the Indian Culinary Institute, asked students to rummage through ancient texts to bring life to dying or dead recipes to resuscitate the country’s fading culinary traditions. He said some of the Indian dishes continue to remain popular, while some have withered away from memory.

Research on such recipes also shows how each family made a particular dish its own, with innovations wrought in by generations, he added.

The Union Tourism Minister informed that ICI-Tirupati has world-class infrastructure. He said that the Tourism department has taken up `256 crore worth projects in the State, adding that Buddhist Corridor in Srikakulam will be completed by December-end.

AP Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya said ICI Tirupati will bring fame to Tirupati city as students from across the country are showing interest to study here. On this occasion, she also requested the Centre to allot sufficient funds for the development of Rayalaseema.

‘Buddhist Corridor

in Srikakulam will be completed by December-end’

Union Tourism Minister KJ Alphons informed that Indian Culinary Institute Tirupati has world-class infrastructure. He said that the Tourism department has taken up `256 crore worth projects in the State, adding that Buddhist Corridor in Srikakulam will be completed by December-end. AP Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya requested the Centre to allot sufficient funds for the development of Rayalaseema.