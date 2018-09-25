Home States Andhra Pradesh

Revive forgotten flavours: VP Venkaiah Naidu

Addressing the gathering, Venkaiah appreciated Union Tourism Minister KJ Alphons for completing all the projects in the State in record time.

Published: 25th September 2018 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Revive forgotten flavours, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said, “There is a need to bring back the food Indians have forgotten and revive lost Indian recipes,” he added. Addressing the gathering, Venkaiah appreciated Union Tourism Minister KJ Alphons for completing all the projects in the State in record time.

He said Indian cuisine has the power to feed all the five senses. It can also increase our life span. He said in a world where fast food rules, heritage cuisines have managed to create a niche market. Elaborating further, he said, a whole lot of recipes were getting lost as people had started eating out a lot more.

Venkaiah Naidu, who inaugurated the Indian Culinary Institute, asked students to rummage through ancient texts to bring life to dying or dead recipes to resuscitate the country’s fading culinary traditions. He said some of the Indian dishes continue to remain popular, while some have withered away from memory.
Research on such recipes also shows how each family made a particular dish its own, with innovations wrought in by generations, he added.

The Union Tourism Minister informed that ICI-Tirupati has world-class infrastructure. He said that the Tourism department has taken up `256 crore worth projects in the State, adding that Buddhist Corridor in Srikakulam will be completed by December-end.

AP Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya said ICI Tirupati will bring fame to Tirupati city as students from across the country are showing interest to study here. On this occasion, she also requested the Centre to allot sufficient funds for the development of Rayalaseema.

‘Buddhist Corridor
in Srikakulam will be completed by December-end’
Union Tourism Minister KJ Alphons informed that Indian Culinary Institute Tirupati has world-class infrastructure. He said that the Tourism department has taken up `256 crore worth projects in the State, adding that Buddhist Corridor in Srikakulam will be completed by December-end. AP Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya requested the Centre to allot sufficient funds for the development of Rayalaseema.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Venkaiah Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?