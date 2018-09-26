3.77 lakh apply for youth dole scheme in 12 days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around 3.77 lakh unemployed youth registered themselves for availing RS 1,000 per month under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestam scheme, which is set to be launched on October 2. Officials have verified more than 1.2 lakh applications so far.

Being one of the TDP’s major poll promises in the 2014 elections, the government is taking all steps for its effective implementation as similar schemes have failed to bring the desired results in several States.

According to the website, nearly 10,000 youth, who are eligible to get the dole, have opted out until Tuesday. Of the 50,000 grievances from applicants, the officials have solved around 8,000 complaints. Though the government expects that more than 10 lakh youth will benefit under the scheme, officials said that the number of applications could be much less than expected.