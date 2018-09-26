Dengue spreads its fangs as rains lash Visakhapatnam dist

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Dengue fever cases continue to be reported from the district with an increase in their number in the last two days. A total of 19 dengue cases were reported from the district on Monday and 18 cases on Tuesday, totalling 292 cases in September.

Special drives and sanitation drives were conducted in the district. Identified breeding points were destroyed by the teams.

There are at least 10-12 cases reported daily and in the last two days cases showed a minimal increase compared to previous days. More blood samples were referred from private hospitals to the KGH. Till September 24, a total of 274 cases were reported. In August 672 cases were reported. In 2014 there were 381 dengue cases, 285 in 2015, 1,127 in 2016 and 983 in 2017.

On daily schedule, Saadhikara Mitras and sanitary workers have been roped in for the door-to-door awareness campaigns. Special officers have been deployed in all panchayats to see that all drains, silt and stagnation points are cleared. According to the health officials, dengue cases have increased due to sudden rains.