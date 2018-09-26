Guns have no relevance: M Venkaiah Naidu 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Asserting that guns have no relevance, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has said that killing of Araku MLA Kideri Sarveswara Rao by Maoists will not serve any purpose.

“Where are the human rights activists now? Why are they silent on the brutal killing of the MLA?” he asked.

The Vice-President was speaking at a public meeting on ‘Initiatives for Women Empowerment & Farmers Development’ by the Rashtirya Seva Samithi (RASS) here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the rising number of violence against women, the Vice-President said mind set of people needs to be changed, adding, “law enforcement is not a solution for all.”