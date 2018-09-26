Home States Andhra Pradesh

Illegal quarry explosions go unabated in Kurnool district, pose threat to life

Published: 26th September 2018 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Stone quarrying in Kurnool district continues to put life of workers at risk even after an explosion at Vigneswara Stone Crushing Unit at Hathi Belagal village in Alur mandal on August 3 claimed 12 lives, which hit national headlines.

Acting swiftly, the State government suspended officials of mines, police and revenue department on charges of negligence and complicity for allowing illegal stone quarrying. Six persons, including owner of Vigneswara crushing unit Srinivasa Chowdary, were arrested, and District Collector S Satyanarayana is till today conducting inquiries into the issue. The government has also cancelled the licences of the six units in the district.

Of late, the officials are issuing permission to quarries after careful scrutiny in view of the harmful effects of explosions on humans and animals. But some officials issue licences by accepting bribes and “the quarries operate just after obtaining the primary licence,” K Venkateswarlu, another villlager of Ulindakonda said.

Ulindakonda has six stone crushing units. Most of them operate without licence in Kallur, Panyam, Dhone, Krishnagiri, Veldurthi, Bethamcherla, Banaganapalle and other mandals of the district.
“As a result of indiscriminate explosions being carried out by these units, several houses in Bairapuram, Tadakanapalle, Tanda villages have developed cracks. The houses have been constructed with mud, Ramudu, a villager said.

According to official records, the district has 101 units, but actually the number is 10 times more. Many of them operate without obtaining permission from the authorities concerned. Several mine owners are said to be blatantly violating the norms laid down by the government.

Several explosions take place using unauthorised material such as detonators and the like.
Mining department deputy director P Raja Babu said that most mining owners operate with sub licenses and agreements from explosive contractors.

Fire cracker stock worth `10L seized
Kurnool : The police on Tuesday seized a lorry carrying fire cracker stock worth `10 lakh and took two persons into custody. The lorry was carrying 425 boxes of fire crackers from Sivakasi to Kurnool. Police took lorry driver Ch Sathim and Basheer Ahmed of Tamil Nadu into custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Stone quarrying Kurnool district

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh