Study: USD 5 billion market in automotive, electronics

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A joint study by the World Economic Forum and AP government identifies USD 5 billion annual opportunity in the automotive and electronics sectors in the State.

During the WEF’s ‘Sustainable Development Impact Summit’ in New York, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu released the findings of the study — ‘Accelerating Sustainable Production’ in AP.

The study says 3D printing and digital traceability are emerging as strong technology solutions for the electronics sector.

The WEF and the State government agreed to work towards creating a platform for industry and government to work together through the APEDB. Naidu said, “ I am confident that this partnership will go a long way in successfully implementing technologies for sustainable manufacturing.”