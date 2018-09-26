Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC starts 60 km-long rallies in Guntur district 

The leaders alleged the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of not properly implementing welfare programmes that are meant for the people of the State.

Jagan_Mohan_Reddy

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Jagan Mohan Reddy

GUNTUR: Showing solidarity with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘Praja Sankalpa Yatra’, YSRC MLA A Ramkrishna Reddy and other party leaders started 60 km-long rallies in their respective assembly constituencies in Guntur district on Tuesday.

“YSRC chief Jagan completed 3,000 km as part of his padyatra to know difficulties faced by the people of Andhra Pradesh. Supporting his movement, we started a walkathon from Penumaka today (on Tuesday). A public meeting will be held on the last day of the walkathon,” the Mangalagiri MLA said.

Narasaraopet MLA K Srinivasa Reddy, Guntur East MLA Md Mustafa, Bapatla MLA Kona Raghupathi and other party leaders conducted the ‘Sangheebhava Yatra’ in their respective constituencies. On the occasion, the party leaders explained the public about the YSRC’s ‘Navaratnalu’ programmes. Mangalagiri MLA Ramakrishna Reddy accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of deceiving people of Andhra Pradesh with false promises and corrupt practises through his government’s policies.

