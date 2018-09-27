519 overspeeding cases booked since July in Guntur city

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: After the introduction of speed guns on July 23, the traffic police have booked 519 cases of overspeeding in Guntur. These equipment are installed in some of the prime locations of the city (including the national highway), which is helping the policemen to reduce accidents caused due to overspeeding of vehicles.

A fine of up to Rs 1,000 can be imposed on the motorists found guilty of rash driving, the police said. In recent cases, inspections were conducted at Lakshmipuram, Brundavanam Garden, Market Centre and Y Junction of Chilakaluripet and Budampadu Junction where four-wheeler drivers were fined Rs 400 and the bikers Rs 200 for crossing the designated speed limits. DSP (Traffic) Ch Papa Rao said the department was taking stern action against those found guilty of rash driving in areas such as Lakshmipuram and ring road. “Speed guns are proving effective in curbing accidents in the city.”

As per the instructions from the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, speed limits have been set for various types of vehicles. The instructions say that a motor vehicle, used for carrying eight passengers, can go up to a speed of 100 kmph on four-lane national highways (NHs) and 70 kmph on state roads; vehicles that can carry nine or more persons are permitted to go up to 90 kmph on NHs and 60 kmph on municipal and state roads; speed for goods carriage vehicles is fixed at 80 kmph on NHs and 50 kmph on state roads.

