Andhra Pradesh: Man, aide arrested for murdering elderly lady

Published: 27th September 2018 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two persons have been arrested for murdering an elderly woman in Repalle. The prime accused, Ramu, with the help of Siva attacked Kesana Baby Sorojini (84) with a sickle, while she was alone at her house on September 19, police said.

Addressing a press conference in Guntur on Wednesday, Additional SP M Venkateswarlu and Bapatla DSP D Gangadharam said the duo were arrested at Sajjavaripalem when they were returning to Repalle on Wednesday. The gold chain, which they had stolen from the deceased after the attack, was also recovered. They said the cops who successfully caught the duo in a week’s time would be rewarded.  

Ramu and Siva had fled to Hyderabad after murdering Kesana and the police were on the lookout for them since. The deceased’s son, Ramesh (who works at the BSNL office in Nizampatnam), had lodged a police complaint regarding the same. An investigation was then initiated.

