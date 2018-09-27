Bharti Global evinces interest to invest in hospitality sector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the fourth day of his visit to the US, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday met many prominent industrialists and urged them to invest in the State. While Bharti Global evinced interest to invest in the hospitality sector and food processing industry, IBM Watson financial services expressed willingness to invest in data analytics and operation research wing of Visakha Fintech Valley.

During a meeting with Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman Bharti Enterprises, the Chief Minister discussed on the opportunities of collaboration between the company and AP. The Bharti Enterprises has already won a 250 mw solar power project with the NTPC in AP. The Chief Minister also met Sam Kalyanam, executive global business head, IBM Watson financial services. Watson is planning to outsource AI blockchain and fraud/regulatory compliance linked investments in India.

Earlier, AP Drones Corporation represented by chairman Babu A and University of Texas at Dallas represented by Emily Lacy, Associate director of research, and Value Thought IT Solutions Private limited represented by N Mahesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration in drone technology.

Artificial Intelligence

Observing that artificial intelligence plays key role in sustainable development and increase happiness of people and ease of living, the Chief Minister said it would also play an important role in economic development.Addressing a round table meet on AI, he said his government was using cloud management and data storage and analysing every issue through real-time governance. The CM said that virtual class rooms were introduced in schools.