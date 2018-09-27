Home States Andhra Pradesh

Man withdraws PIL against Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu after High Court advice

The petitioner then sought permission to withdraw the PIL.

Published: 27th September 2018 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the court cannot pass orders without evidence in respect of the PIL filed against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday permitted the petitioner to withdraw the petition and granted him liberty to approach the court with necessary evidence on the allegations made against the respondents.

The bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice V Ramasubramanian was dealing with the PIL filed by Jada Sravan Kumar, advocate and former junior civil judge from Vijayawada, seeking a court-monitored probe by a multi disciplinary special investigation team consisting of CBI, ED and Intelligence Bureau against Chandrababu Naidu, his son and minister Nara Lokesh, AP Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRT) chief executive officer Vemuri Ravi Kumar and former IT minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy for alleged misappropriation of public money and acquisition of disproportionate assets to the tune of about

Rs 25,000 crore by way of quid pro quo in collusion with IT and other industries since 2014.
The petitioner advocate, appearing as party-in-person, told the court that the respondents by misusing their official position allocated thousands of acres of valuable lands to shell and dormant companies at a cheaper rate in the name of promotion of innovation society of global repute and creation of lakhs of jobs by promoting the IT sector in the state.

When the bench asked for the details of the alleged shell companies, Sravan Kumar said that there was no information on the government website. Of the total companies established in the State, about 75 per cent of them were shell companies set up outside the country, he added, asserting that it was ‘off the record’.

In reply, the petitioner said that the government had not provided required information sought under the Right to Information Act. He reminded the court of a CBI probe ordered into a disproportionate assets case based on a letter written by former Congress MLA P Shankar Rao. The bench said that he could file an appeal if the information sought under the RTI Act was denied. When the petitioner sought two weeks time to place additional information before the court, the bench suggested that the petitioner withdraw the case and come back with evidence. The petitioner then sought permission to withdraw the PIL.

What High Court said   

When the bench asked for the details of the alleged shell companies, petitioner said that there was no information on the govt  website .The Bench said it wanted details, which were ‘on record’  but not ‘off the record’. It suggests petitioner to  approach the RTI for information and then move the Registrar of Companies to get information on companies

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu RTI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours