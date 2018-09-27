Man withdraws PIL against Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu after High Court advice

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the court cannot pass orders without evidence in respect of the PIL filed against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday permitted the petitioner to withdraw the petition and granted him liberty to approach the court with necessary evidence on the allegations made against the respondents.

The bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice V Ramasubramanian was dealing with the PIL filed by Jada Sravan Kumar, advocate and former junior civil judge from Vijayawada, seeking a court-monitored probe by a multi disciplinary special investigation team consisting of CBI, ED and Intelligence Bureau against Chandrababu Naidu, his son and minister Nara Lokesh, AP Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRT) chief executive officer Vemuri Ravi Kumar and former IT minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy for alleged misappropriation of public money and acquisition of disproportionate assets to the tune of about

Rs 25,000 crore by way of quid pro quo in collusion with IT and other industries since 2014.

The petitioner advocate, appearing as party-in-person, told the court that the respondents by misusing their official position allocated thousands of acres of valuable lands to shell and dormant companies at a cheaper rate in the name of promotion of innovation society of global repute and creation of lakhs of jobs by promoting the IT sector in the state.

When the bench asked for the details of the alleged shell companies, Sravan Kumar said that there was no information on the government website. Of the total companies established in the State, about 75 per cent of them were shell companies set up outside the country, he added, asserting that it was ‘off the record’.

In reply, the petitioner said that the government had not provided required information sought under the Right to Information Act. He reminded the court of a CBI probe ordered into a disproportionate assets case based on a letter written by former Congress MLA P Shankar Rao. The bench said that he could file an appeal if the information sought under the RTI Act was denied. When the petitioner sought two weeks time to place additional information before the court, the bench suggested that the petitioner withdraw the case and come back with evidence. The petitioner then sought permission to withdraw the PIL.

What High Court said

When the bench asked for the details of the alleged shell companies, petitioner said that there was no information on the govt website .The Bench said it wanted details, which were ‘on record’ but not ‘off the record’. It suggests petitioner to approach the RTI for information and then move the Registrar of Companies to get information on companies