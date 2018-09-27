Home States Andhra Pradesh

Miraculous escape for infants at MGM hospital in Warangal as fire breaks out in NICU

The fire brigadiars who reached the hospital within a few minutes put off the fire successfully bring the situation under control.

Published: 27th September 2018 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Building fire

Image used for representational purpose only.

WARANGAL: About 23 new-born babies had a miraculous escape after a fire broke out in one of the ACs installed in the NICU ward of MGM hospital here in the morning hours of Thursday.

The fire, followed by smoke emanating from the AC triggered widespread panic, with mothers of several new-born babies rushing out of the ward with the infants. 

The fire brigadiars who reached the hospital within a few minutes put off the fire successfully bring the situation under control. All the infants were safe and being treated in another ICU located in the maternity ward.

According to eye witness accounts, the fire started around 7.20 am when an attendant of a patient noticed smoke emanating from an AC.

He immediately alerted the hospital staff who  immediately started shifting babies to neighboring ICU ward. Though initially mothers of infants panicked, hospital staff could manage to calm them down so as to shift babies. 

Meanwhile, hospital superintendent Dr Srinivas Rao told reporters that the fire broke out due to an electrical over load on the ACs.

"We have a lot of high voltage equipment in the hospital and due to over load the equipment got damaged. In this case due to over load the ACs caught fire," he said.

According to him, the government had sanctioned a 350 KV transformer for the hospital which is under construction and once it is ready there would less such incidents.

Besides, two generators have been sanctioned to the hospital to over come the issue of power cuts.

"We have asked the government to install centralised  AC in the maternity ward  ICU as it would reduce the risk of fire accidents," he said.

The superintendent ruled out negligence from the side of hospital and claimed that there was technical team available round the clock to maintain electrical equipment. He dismissed reports regarding leakage of oxygen in the ICU.

"There was no leakage of oxygen cylinders," he claimed.  

Dr B Srinivas Rao stated that he would be ordering a probe in to the incident and also ask the technical team to give suggestions to improve safety in the hospital.

