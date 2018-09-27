RINL gets Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar for nurturing sports talent

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Adding another feather in its cap, RINL-Visakhapatnam has received Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar-2018 for its contribution to the field of identifying and nurturing of budding talent in sports.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind presented the award to PK Rath, the CMD of RINL-VSP at a function held in New Delhi on Tuesday. RINL officials say that it is for the first time in the history of the RINL as a corporate entity that a national-level award has been achieved in the field of sports. PK Rath said the VSP was not only known for operational efficiency and innovation but also for encouraging talent in sports. “The RINL has identified and nurtured several sports persons at district, state and national level and also supporting them by giving scholarships.

It is also promoting community sports in the township and villages,” the CMD said. The RINL has created sports infrastructure which includes an exclusive hockey stadium, international skating rink, Col CK Naidu Ukku Stadium for cricket, indoor stadium with for volleyball, exclusive open courts for lawn tennis, volleyball and badminton. These efforts resulted in bagging various medals by talented children at the state, national and International levels, he added.