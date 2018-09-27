We failed to preempt Maoist attack: DGP RP Thakur

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM /ELURU: Director General of Police RP Thakur has admitted that failure of Intelligence, Greyhounds and other wings of the Police Department and lack of coordination among forces of border States, resulted in Maoists taking advantage and gunning down Araku MLA Kideri Sarveswara Rao and former legislator Siveri Soma.

The DGP said that the Police Department will take the responsibility for the gruesome incident and fight back against the Maoist threat. After cutting short his US tour following the Maoist attack in the Agency area, Thakur on Wednesday visited Tottangi village in Dumbriguda mandal, where the two Telugu Desam leaders were shot dead by the Maoists.

Visakhapatnam Rural Police officials explained to the DGP as to how Maoists had gained entry into AP from Odisha border, the possible routes used by them to escape after the attack and the combing operations being launched in the Agency to nab the killers. Thakur said that they will focus on overcoming the drawbacks in the Police Department to combat the Maoist threat effectively. He underlined the need for better coordination among police forces in the Maoist-infested areas of border States to curb extremist activities effectively.

SIT probe into attack

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by DCP (Law and Order) K Fakeerappa, will probe the Maoist attack. The police have collected vital clues in the killing of the MLA and former MLA, said DGP RP Thakur

“We have collected very important clues in the case and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by DCP (Law and Order) K Fakeerappa, will investigate the matter. Further investigation will ascertain how the Maoists managed to execute the major operation. No statement has been issued by Maoists so far claiming responsibility for the killings,” the DGP said. Thakur also said that the geographical location of Tottangi was another advantage for the Maoists.

He said that from some villages in AP, Odisha border is just about 5 to 10 km, which helped the Maoists escape after the attack. The Maoists who took shelter on the side of Odisha border, entered Dumbriguda, gunned down the MLA and former MLA and fled. “We will soon sort out issues with regard to jurisdictions for better coordination among the police forces in border areas,” he said.

According to police sources, Thakur conducted a high-level meeting on the Maoist attack and possible steps to be taken to combat the threat effectively. Police officials, however, are tight-lipped on the meeting. Meanwhile, with intelligence agencies identifying three of the Maoists who took part in the killing of Araku MLA Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma, and one of them suspected to be from Bhimavaram in West Godavari district, police on Wednesday conducted a door-to-door search in Indiramma Colony of the town to know the antecedents of the suspected Maoist Kameswari alias Swaroopa alias Sindhri alias Rinki.

A team of over 100 police personnel, led by DSP Prabhakar, conducted the search, which covered every house in Indiramma Colony. Showing the photo of Kameswari, police asked the residents of the colony whether they know the woman.

“We conduct cordon and search operation in the town at regular intervals to nab offenders. During the search operation on Wednesday, we focussed on knowing the antecedents of Kameswari from local residents,” a police official said, adding that it went on for three hours from 6 am. The search was carried out in Indiramma Colony as there was a beneficiary of the social welfare scheme in the name of Kameswari. However, the suspected Maoist was not the mentioned beneficiary.