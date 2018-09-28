Andhra Pradesh: Pushy parents drive 11-year-old boy to suicide

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Upset over constant rebuke from his parents, an 11-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging himself in Brahmanapalli village of Rajupalem mandal on Thursday.

According to SI P Ramesh, Orsu Mahesh, a Class 6 student, took the extreme step when his parents were not at home. Earlier in the day, he went to school with his younger brother and came back during recess.

However, he decided to stay back even when his brother went back to school. Mahesh was saddened as his parents, had often expressed disapproval over his behaviour and asked him to concentrate on his studies, police said.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000