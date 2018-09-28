MoU for GGH’s mother and child block

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With a new deal inked between the State government and Guntur Medical College Alumni of North America (GMCANA), the Guntur GGH’s Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) project, which is pending for the last four years, is expected to be completed in two years.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Director of Medical Education Dr Babji and representatives of GMCANA, in the presence of Principal Secretary (Medical and Health Department) Poonam Malakondaiah and Collector K Sasisdhar, in Velagapudi on Wednesday. According to the MoU, the alumni of Guntur Medical College will donate Rs 30 crore, along with the State government’s investment of Rs 35 crore, for the MCH block on the Government General Hospital’s (GGH’s) premises.

On the occasion, Malakondaiah said the 600-bed G+5 MCH block would come up at Rs 65 crore within two years. The GMCANA has stood as a role model for similar students’ associations, she said.

Collector K Sasidhar, who recently visited Georgia, USA to attend a general body meet of GMCANA, said the MCH block would provide quality health care to women and children from the district and nearby areas. During his visit, he promised the members of the government’s full cooperation for the construction works at the MCH block.

GMCANA representatives Dr Lokeshwara Rao and Dr Ramakoteswara Rao said the body came forward to resolve the issue of scarcity of beds at the GGH.The Andhra Pradesh Medical Sciences and Infrastructure Development Corporation had earlier proposed a plan to construct a 600-bed MCH block at Rs 65 crore.

MCH block to get ready in two years

