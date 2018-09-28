Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 260 crore for Bheemili beach

The city has a lot of scope for the development of rural  tourism, tribal tourism, Buddhist circuit and beach tourism.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Works have been proposed for the development of Bheemili beach with a budget of Rs 260 crore, said HRD  Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao. As a part of celebrations on the World Tourism Day, he took part in the beach walk in the morning.  In tune with the theme of the year, ‘Tourism and Digital Transformation’, several activities were conducted. The minister said that with increase in the flow of tourists, adventure sports in the city were encouraged.

The city has a lot of scope for the development of rural  tourism, tribal tourism, Buddhist circuit and beach tourism. There was heavy rush of tourists at tourist getaways in the city where entry was free on Thursday.
The State Tourism Department conducted cultural programmes at the Beach Road, the main venue. Ganta Srinivasa Rao, chief guest of the event, said that the government is making all efforts for development of the city on all fronts and this would increase the tourist flow.

While the tourist flow was 1.30 crore in 2016-17, the number increased to 2.17 crore in 2017-18.

