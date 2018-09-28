Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sri Venkateswara Polytechnic college attacked after student suicide

The suicide of a student of Sri Venkateswara Polytechnic after he was allegedly thrown out of the college for questioning a lecturer, led to attack on the college by the students.

As the news spread, enraged students attacked SV Polytechnic on Thursday afternoon | Madhav K

By Express News Service

They demanded that action be taken against the lecturer and principal, holding them responsible for the  student’s death.According to students and some faculty members, Ashok (19) who hails from Nellore district, was studying EEE final year  in SV Polytechnic in Tirupati.

He raised a question while contract lecturer Afsana was taking class on Wednesday. She allegedly scolded him for raising the question. It was stated that Ashok asked her whether she got an answer for his question or not.

Infuriated by his insistence, the lecturer allegedly beat Ashok, dragged him through the corridor till principal P Ram Reddy’s room and lodged a complaint. The principal allegedly beat Ashok and dragged him till the hostel and announced that he was expelled from the college for three months and for a week from the hostel.

After the incident, the humiliated and depressed Ashok committed suicide by jumping before a running train on Wednesday night. Railway police identified the body of Ashok and informed the matter to the management of Sri Venkateswara Polytechnic on Thursday morning. As the news spread, enraged students attacked the polytechnic on Thursday afternoon.

Victim ‘beaten’ by lecturer, principal

Ashok (19), a final year EEE student of SV Polytechnic, was allegedly beaten by the lecturer and principal on Wednesday. He was also expelled from the college and hostel. 

