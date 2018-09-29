Andhra Pradesh: Police bust online prostitution racket, arrest Prakasam youth

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The police busted online prostitution racket and arrested one person here on Friday. Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao said that Nagarampalem police started investigation based on the complaint filed by P Jagadish of Brodipet on September 21.

The accused was identified as V Suman Reddy of Gopanapalli village in Komarolu mandal of Prakasam district. He completed MTech at Rao Bahadur Y Mahabaleshwarappa Engineering College of Bellary in Karnataka State. He designed an online website with photos of beautiful women after he himself got duped of Rs60,000 in a similar manner.

Meanwhile, Jagadish who saw the website, contacted Suman, who asked the former to pay Rs19,500. Jagadish realised that he was cheated after Suman switched off his phone after receiving payment. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a search at a private hotel and took the accused into custody. During investigation, the police got to know that Suman had duped 507 persons of Rs21.58 lakh. The police seized a car, a laptop and recovered Rs8 lakh from the accused. ASP B Lakshmi Narayana, DSP P Sowmyalatha, CCS DSP D Prasad, Nagarampalem CI Y Sridhar Reddy and SIs Nagul Meera and Ramesh conducted investigation.

Accused dupes 507 persons of Rs21.58 lakh

Accused Suman designed an online website with photos of beautiful women and duped 507 persons of Rs21.58 lakh