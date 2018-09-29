Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Three injured in firecracker unit blast

Three persons suffered burn injuries in a blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit at K Gangavaram mandal in East Godavari district on Friday.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Three persons suffered burn injuries in a blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit at K Gangavaram mandal in East Godavari district on Friday. The condition of one of the persons is said to be critical.

According to Ramachandrapuram DSP JV Santhosh Kumar, three workers Katakam Thatagi, Palleti Sathibabu and Palivela Raju were injured in a blast at Manikanta Fire Works at 11.30 am on Friday. They hail from Gorripudi in Karapa mandal. The injured were rushed to Kakinada government general hospital. P Prakash owns the firecracker manufacturing unit.

Firecracker unit blast

