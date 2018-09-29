Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fish hospital to come up in Undi by October-end

Built at an estimated Rs 8 crore, the hospital will commence services from January next after completing all formalities.  

The hospital comes in handy to the fish farmers for quality certification before exporting the same to other countries.

TIRUPATI: Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University is all set to open a ‘Fish Hospital’ at Undi by October-end. Built at an estimated Rs 8 crore, the hospital will commence services from January next after completing all formalities.  

Vice-chancellor Y Hari Babu told TNIE, “The fish hospital houses an Aquatic Animal Bacteriological Unit,  Aquatic Animal Virology Unit and is in the process of setting up an antibiotic and chemical testing unit to cater the needs of fish and shrimp processors. Now with the hospital, the lab technicians can prescribe medication after testing fish. One may consult a doctor by paying Rs 50 or Rs75 per month.”

To stop blatant exploitation of fish farmers, water, seed and feed testing laboratory units will be attached to the Fish Research Station (FRS)at Undi, Bhimavaram, which will be elevated as a Comprehensive Fish Hospital. Latest machinery and equipment worth Rs 4.5 crore for the unit has been purchased and kept at SV Veterinary University,  Dr Suguna, principal chief scientist and head, FRS said

She said the farmers, who get 25 per cent revenue from Undi region alone go to local labs for water testing, soil analysis among others, which exploit them, while some also go to Chennai, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. This because the state lacks labs for carrying out aquatic health diagnosis and other testing services.   
Also, there is not single professor to monitor the laboratories either in AP or other labs in various states, said the Dean, Fisheries. “Foods without antibiotic or pesticide residues and minus proper testing may drag down our products from international market,” he added.

Even Fish Farmers’ and Processors’ of Andhra Pradesh is not able to help here. Diagnosing aquatic animal diseases, water testing, feed analysis and chemical residuals for detecting microbial agents, causing mass mortality in aquatic animals and residuals present in harvested and processed food can be done by commencing services of a Nationally Accredited Biological Laboratory (NABL).

The hospital comes in handy to the fish farmers for quality certification before exporting the same to other countries. As the existing laboratories are not easily accessible for all the farmers and processors, especially those who come voluntarily for checking their products and to get certification, because of various technical and logical reasons.

It is vital to carry out various analytical tests present in the harvested farmed animals and processed animals and for diagnosing of various diseases in the fish and shrimp, water quality testing and feed analysis before exporting the same, a technician said.

