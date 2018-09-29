Gandikota project oustees object to house demolitions

By Express News Service

KADAPA:The demolition of houses of Gandikota project oustees at Ramachandranagar in Kondapuram mandal on Friday was vehemently opposed by villagers demanding time to vacate their houses. Officials said that RDO Naganna disbursed compensation cheques to the evacuees and immediately started demolition of houses.

Officials said that the evacuees of the villages agreed to vacate their houses as soon as they receive their compensation. However, the oustees objected demolition of houses immedaiteley after disbursement of compensation. They asked time to vacate their houses. They asked the officials where they could go with their belongings. The officials amid huge police protection, led by CI China Peddiah started demolition drive at the villages. RDO Naganna said the oustees assured the officials to vacate their dwellings after receiving compensation.