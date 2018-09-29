Home States Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad HC permits SBI to auction Haailand in AgriGold case

Similarly, the Telangana government also placed district-wise details of the company properties.

Published: 29th September 2018 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development in AgriGold case, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday permitted the State Bank of India to go ahead with the auction of prime Haailand resort in Guntur district, which was mortgaged by the bankrupt company to obtain a loan of about Rs 100 crore.
The auction should be held under the SARFAESI Act (Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act) and the decision was taken keeping in view the welfare of depositors, it noted.

Further, the bench directed the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments, the petitioners and the AgriGold management to submit details of all the 234 identified properties and their value before the court.

The bench comprising Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice SV Bhatt, was passing this order in a batch of petitions filed by the Telangana AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association and others seeking a CBI probe into the scam and return of the depositors’ money.

When the matter came up for hearing, Special Counsel of AP Krishna Prakash, appearing for CID, placed a list of details of 54 properties and told the court that the remaining properties list would also be submitted soon.

Similarly, the Telangana government also placed district-wise details of the company properties.

When the petitioners and AgriGold management had failed to submit the details pursuant to earlier direction of the court, the bench directed them to submit 234 properties’ details and their value by next date of case hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AgriGold case SARFAESI Act Hyderabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai