Home States Andhra Pradesh

Maoist attacks will impact tribal development: CM Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu reached Paderu in a helicopter from Visakhapatnam airport and paid floral tributes to the MLA and consoled the family members at their residence at Paderu.

Published: 29th September 2018 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu with family members of Araku TDP MLA Kideri Sarveswara Rao at the latter’s residence at Paderu at Visakhapatnam district on Friday; (below) Naidu consoles son of the MLA | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met the family members of TDP MLA Kideri Saveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma, who were gunned down by Maoists on September 23, at Visakhapatnam agency on Friday.

Recalling the services of both the leaders, the TDP chief assured ex gratia to the families of the victims. Condemning the attack by Maoists, Naidu said such attacks, at a time when tribal areas were being developed by the State government through various welfare schemes, would make a negative impact on the tribals.

Naidu reached Paderu in a helicopter from Visakhapatnam airport and paid floral tributes to the MLA and consoled the family members at their residence at Paderu. A large number of supporters of the MLA from the surrounding villages thronged the house.

He consoled the two sons of Rao and promised to help the family members on all fronts. Speaking to the media, Naidu termed the Maoist attack an “undemocratic and cowardice” act. He said there was no place for violence in a democracy and added that the tribal area has lost a great leader.

Naidu said the State government had been taking up number of development programmes in Visakhapatnam agency. “Tourism is being developed and lakhs of people visit the agency. Visakhapatnam’s Araku Coffee has a brand identity around the world.

A number of tribal welfare schemes are being implemented, generating many employment opportunities. The government is giving 100 units electricity to tribals for free. Roads are being laid in the interior villages and two-wheeler ambulances have been deployed. In such a scenario, I am not able to understand the reason behind such attacks by the Maoists,” he said.

The Chief Minister announced an ex gratia of `1 crore to the  MLA’s family from the government and about `5 lakh from the party fund.Naidu also went to Araku and consoled the family members of Siveri Soma. He said even though Soma had worked as MLA, their family still lives in poverty. He assured ex gratia, job to one of the family members and land for construction of house.

Ex gratia to slain MLA kin

The Chief Minster announced an ex gratia of H1 crore for the
MLA’s family from the government and about H5 lakh from the party fund
He assured ex gratia, job to one of the family members of former MLA Siveri Soma and land for construction of a house
Memorials will be constructed in the memory of the two leaders in the agency

‘Bauxite mining not reason for attack’

The Chief Minister asserted that the TDP government was totally against bauxite mining proposed in the agency areas and rubbished speculation that the Maoists might have killed the MLA and former MLA for that reason. “The State government has repeatedly stated that bauxite mining will not be allowed in the agency areas of Visakhapatnam district. In fact, it was the then Congress Chief Minister YS Rajasekara Reddy, who cleared the bauxite mining proposal,” Naidu said, adding Kidari Sarvesvara Rao had no link with bauxite mining.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu Maoist attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai