Maoist attacks will impact tribal development: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met the family members of TDP MLA Kideri Saveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma, who were gunned down by Maoists on September 23, at Visakhapatnam agency on Friday.

Recalling the services of both the leaders, the TDP chief assured ex gratia to the families of the victims. Condemning the attack by Maoists, Naidu said such attacks, at a time when tribal areas were being developed by the State government through various welfare schemes, would make a negative impact on the tribals.

Naidu reached Paderu in a helicopter from Visakhapatnam airport and paid floral tributes to the MLA and consoled the family members at their residence at Paderu. A large number of supporters of the MLA from the surrounding villages thronged the house.

He consoled the two sons of Rao and promised to help the family members on all fronts. Speaking to the media, Naidu termed the Maoist attack an “undemocratic and cowardice” act. He said there was no place for violence in a democracy and added that the tribal area has lost a great leader.

Naidu said the State government had been taking up number of development programmes in Visakhapatnam agency. “Tourism is being developed and lakhs of people visit the agency. Visakhapatnam’s Araku Coffee has a brand identity around the world.

A number of tribal welfare schemes are being implemented, generating many employment opportunities. The government is giving 100 units electricity to tribals for free. Roads are being laid in the interior villages and two-wheeler ambulances have been deployed. In such a scenario, I am not able to understand the reason behind such attacks by the Maoists,” he said.

The Chief Minister announced an ex gratia of `1 crore to the MLA’s family from the government and about `5 lakh from the party fund.Naidu also went to Araku and consoled the family members of Siveri Soma. He said even though Soma had worked as MLA, their family still lives in poverty. He assured ex gratia, job to one of the family members and land for construction of house.

‘Bauxite mining not reason for attack’

The Chief Minister asserted that the TDP government was totally against bauxite mining proposed in the agency areas and rubbished speculation that the Maoists might have killed the MLA and former MLA for that reason. “The State government has repeatedly stated that bauxite mining will not be allowed in the agency areas of Visakhapatnam district. In fact, it was the then Congress Chief Minister YS Rajasekara Reddy, who cleared the bauxite mining proposal,” Naidu said, adding Kidari Sarvesvara Rao had no link with bauxite mining.