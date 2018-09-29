Home States Andhra Pradesh

New twist: FSL traces Vakapalli case evidence  

According to sources, at the hearing held at Sessions Court on Friday, the TSFSL said that they have traced the case property and have sent it to the DSP, CB-CID.

Published: 29th September 2018 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

The case is now posted to October 5 for fixing of trial schedule.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a major twist, officials of CB-CID, on Friday, submitted to the Sessions Court that they received a report from the Telangana State Forensic Science Laboratory (TSFSL) that they have traced the case property consisting of the clothes of Vakapalli women, that were seized in KGH, Visakhapatnam. During the last hearing, on September 17, the TSFSL had submitted a report that the case property was destroyed as per G.O. MS No 1688 dated 17-5-1962 of the Health, Housing and Municipal Administration department.

However, the Sessions Court did not accept it on the ground that the case property, as per the Criminal Rules of Practice, should be dispatched to the Committal Court at Paderu which should send the property to the Sessions Court again. The DSP CB-CID has taken the property with them to be submitted as per due process.

The case is now posted to October 5 for fixing of trial schedule. On August 20, 2007, 11 tribal women of Vakapalli village of G Madugula mandal from Visakhapatnam Agency were allegedly gangraped by the  personnel of AP Greyhounds. Supreme Court, in 2017, ordered that the case should be heard by Special Court constituted to handle SC /ST Atrocities Act.

