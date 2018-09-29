Sai Bhaskar’s feat in joint replacement surgeries

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Sai Bhaskar Multi Specialty Hospital has become an international training centre for orthopedic doctors in joint placement surgeries.

Hospital chairman and eminent joint replacement surgeon Dr. Busireddy Narendra Reddy said that a few doctors from Bangladesh were provided training in joint replacement surgery at the hospital.

He presented certificates to the Bangladesh doctors, who completed training in joint replacement surgeries. Dr.Reddy claimed that Sai Bhaskar Hospital is the first hospital in south India to train foreign doctors.