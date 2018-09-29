‘Serve society with love, dedication’

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao has asked students to become good citizens and serve society with dedication while laying foundation for erection of fence around JNTU College of Engineering for 3-km length, at Narasaraopeta on Friday. The fence is being erected at an estimated cost of Rs3 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that buildings for conducting classes, laboratories and others will be set up at a cost of Rs90 crore. He recalled that CM N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for JNTU College of Engineering six months ago. He called upon people to take part in Swachh Bharat to keep their surroundings neat and tidy.JNTU College of Engineering principal Dr. KVSG Muralikrishna and others participated.