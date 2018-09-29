Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Serve society with love, dedication’

Speaking on the occasion, he said that buildings for conducting classes, laboratories and others will be set up at a cost of Rs90 crore.

Published: 29th September 2018 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao has asked students to become good citizens and serve society with dedication while laying foundation for erection of fence around JNTU College of Engineering for 3-km length, at Narasaraopeta on Friday. The fence is being erected at an estimated cost of Rs3 crore.  

Speaking on the occasion, he said that buildings for conducting classes, laboratories and others will be set up at a cost of Rs90 crore. He recalled that CM N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for JNTU College of Engineering six months ago. He called upon people to take part in Swachh Bharat to keep their surroundings neat and tidy.JNTU College of Engineering principal Dr. KVSG Muralikrishna and others participated.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kodela Sivaprasada Rao JNTU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai