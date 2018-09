By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In view of the heavy pilgrim rush in the Peratasi month , known as Tirumala Saturdays, TTD has deputed 100 of its employees to manage the crowds in the next four weeks at Tirumala. An orientation programme was held in Asthana Mandapam on Friday evening.

Temple Dy EO Harindranath has given instructions to deployed staff about the nature of duty, shift timings etc. Anna Prasadam Special Officer Venugopal explained about the food services.