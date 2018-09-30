GITAM convocation held

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: GITAM School of International Business celebrated their ninth convocation ceremony at the GITAM here on Saturday. For this graduation day, a total of 59 students who graduated as Master of Business Administration (International Business, International Banking and Finance, Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management) and Post- Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) were presented with the degrees.

The school also presented gold medals and cash awards to six students who performed well in academics. As part of graduation ceremony the GSIB conferred the Honorary Fellowship to Devi Sea Foods Limited managing director P Brahmanandam.