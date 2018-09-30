Plaint against two foreigners on ‘mission work’ in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police received a complaint through social networking website - Twitter, on two foreigners for allegedly preaching Christianity at the Hyderabad Metro Rail and other places. After proper verification, the city police directed the SR Nagar, Ramgopalpet and Rachakonda police to take action.

According to police both accused, Elder Biggs and Elder Abello, were travelling through metro train and were preaching Christianity. One Santosh brought the issue to the notice of the police that both of them had visited places such as AS Rao Nagar, Ameerpet and Maredpally and are indulged in motivating the public to move towards Christianity.Santosh also mentioned in his complaint that the duo belong to the Church of Jesus Church for Later Day Saints organisation.