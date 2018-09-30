Revanth Reddy terms CM K Chandrasekar Rao ‘Idi Amin’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Income Tax sleuths wrapped up their searches, TPCC working president Revanth Reddy was back in his elements and unleashed a fresh attack on caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao, terming him as Idi Amin.“I-T raids (searches) were done with political vendetta with the backing of Modi and Kedi KCR. I’m ready for an enquiry by a sitting judge on the properties I had before becoming an MLC in 2007 and now.

Is KCR ready for such an inquiry on the properties he had before setting up TRS party in 2001 and now. With in 24-hours, I’ll write to PM Modi seeking an inquiry. Can KCR do so?” said Revanth Reddy, challenging TRS chief.

“Keeping aside Telangana people’s aspirations, KCR has been indulging in blatant corruption and autocratic rule. He has completely failed in fulfilling all promises like double bedroom houses, 3 acre land for Dalits, making a Dalit CM, Kg to PG free education, one lakh jobs. But whether it is in redesigning of projects, Mission Bhagirata, giving 32 acres of land in Hitech City area to Rameshwara Rao’s My Home company illegally, KCR has been blatantly indulging on corruption. Just to benefit Rameswara Rao who has 5000 acres near Samshabad, TRS government is planning to lay metro rail from Gachibowli to Samshabad. As I have been highlighting the failures and corruption of KCR, he has been trying to crush me,” fired Revanth Reddy.

Highlighting KCR government’s failure and autocratic rule, Revanth went on, “There was a barbaric dictator Idi Amin in Africa who had even killed and ate people, turning cannibal. KCR is turning a Idi Amin. If voted again, KCR and his family members will not just loot people but will also take lives.”

Reddy further sais, “Allegations made against me are completely baseless and immature. Only a citizen can have a bank account in Hongkong or Malaysia. How can I have an account there? All the companies which have rented our premises are shown as my companies. IT officials should disclose the details about inquiry to the public.”

Raids conclude

Hyderabad: Searches conducted by the Income Tax department at the residence of Congress leader A Revanth Reddy appears at least for now. Nearly 50 hours after the searches, all that the IT sleuths could lay their hands was on this -- bank details of `one crore bank deposits, at different intervals, by Revanth Reddy’s wife besides the Rs 1.4 crore cash found at the residence of KL Sridhar Reddy, who happens to be a business partner in some of the firms of Revanth Reddy’s brother