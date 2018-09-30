Seven Kanti Velugu patients lose vision after cataract operation

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: As many as seven of the 18 patients, who developed severe infections after undergoing a cataract surgery, allegedly under the ‘Kanti Velugu’ programme at a private hospital in Hanamkonda, have lost their eye sight entirely. Though the exact cause of blindness remains unclear, a fungal growth in the normal saline used in the disinfection prior to the surgery, is the speculated reason for the infections.

The patients have been shifted to LV Prasad Eye Hospital in Hyderabad for a better treatment. Doctors are investigating if the patients developed an infection while in the hospital or after the surgery due to poor hygiene.

The infection was identified in five patients on Thursday in a follow up examination after which all the other patients who were operated, were called for a primary corrective measure by the doctors to prevent vision loss.

Seven of them have complained of no improvement in their vision even after the second surgery while the remaining 11 are reportedly getting better, despite the persisting infection. Over 250 cataract surgeries were performed at Jaya Hospitals so far under the ‘Kanti Velugu’ programme and apart from these 18, all other patients have not reported any problems post-surgery. The health authorities have sealed the operation theatre of the private hospital in Hanamkonda where the surgeries were performed. The department has also ordered an inquiry in the case.