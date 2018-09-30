Srikakulam cops start Facebook page to bridge gap with public

G Ramesh Babu By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: In an attempt to reach out to more people and sensitise public on police activities, the district police have launched a Facebook page in the name of ‘Srikakulam district police’. Police officials are also mulling to create a complaint cell in the facebook page so that people can lodge their complaints from their facebook account.

Earlier, district police officials have launched a website -- Srikakulampolice.in -- for receiving complaints. “Details of all the services and activities of the police are available in the Facebook page,” Srikakulam ASP T Panasa Reddy said.

“We have started posting achievements of police, press clippings, measures taken to prevent road accidents and other alerts, information on house break ins, chain snatching and other thefts in the Facebook page to alert people. The FB page, launched as per the directions of higher officials, aims at strengthening the relationship between police and public,” he said.