TDP, YSRCP councillors come to blows at Tenali council meeting

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A meeting of Tenali municipal council on Saturday witnessed unruly scenes with some ruling and opposition members resorting to slogan-shouting and exchange of blows. During the meet, TDP 15th ward councillor Gousia Begum demanded action against YSRCP councillor Tadiboina Ramaiah for throwing the table and rushing towards the TDP councillors menacingly disrespecting council decorum during the last council meet.

Following which, heated arguments were exchanged between YSRCP and TDP councillors and the two groups came to blows. Municipal chairman Pendyala Venkat Rao said that he had suspended four YSRCP councillors Todiboina Ramaiah, Tadiboina Ramesh, B Srinivasa Rao and K Mukteswara Rao for three months for attacking TDP women councillors in the council hall. He also filed a police complaint against YSRCP councillors. The YSRCP councillors staged a protest against suspension during the meeting.

Meanwhile, the municipal council passed the agenda amidst ruckus. The municipal chairman said that development works will be taken up after inviting tenders. Soon emotions flared up with the ruling and opposition party councillors engaging in mud slinging. YSRCP councillors alleged that their opinion has not been taken for taking up works and levelled corruption charges against TDP councillors.

As the news spread, activists of both parties reached the municipal office and raised slogans against each other. Tenali II Town CI M Lakshman rushed to the spot and tried to pacify activists and councillors of YSRCP and TDP.

Unruly scenes

Tension prevailed in the Tenali municipal council meeting on Saturday when TDP and YSRC councillors came to blows

TDP 15th ward councillor Gousia Begum demanded action against YSRCP councillor Tadiboina Ramaiah for throwing the table upside down and rushing towards the TDP councillors menacingly disrespecting council decorum during the last council meet

This enraged the Opposition councillors who surrounded the muncipal chairman’s podium shouting slogans

The ruling party councillors intervened and this eventually led to fisticuffs