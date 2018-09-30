Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP, YSRCP councillors come to blows at Tenali council meeting

YSRCP councillors alleged that their opinion has not been taken for taking up works and levelled corruption charges against TDP councillors.

Published: 30th September 2018 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

Ruckus at Tenali municipal council meet on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A meeting of Tenali municipal council on Saturday witnessed unruly scenes with some ruling and opposition members resorting to slogan-shouting and exchange of blows. During the meet, TDP 15th ward councillor Gousia Begum demanded action against YSRCP councillor Tadiboina Ramaiah for throwing the table and rushing towards the TDP councillors menacingly disrespecting council decorum during the last council meet.

Following which, heated arguments were exchanged between YSRCP and TDP councillors and the two groups came to blows. Municipal chairman Pendyala Venkat Rao said that he had suspended four YSRCP councillors Todiboina Ramaiah, Tadiboina Ramesh, B Srinivasa Rao and K Mukteswara Rao for three months for attacking TDP women councillors in the council hall. He also filed a police complaint against YSRCP councillors. The YSRCP councillors staged a protest against suspension during the meeting.

Meanwhile, the municipal council passed the agenda amidst ruckus. The municipal chairman said that development works will be taken up after inviting tenders. Soon emotions flared up with the ruling and opposition party councillors engaging in mud slinging. YSRCP councillors alleged that their opinion has not been taken for taking up works and levelled corruption charges against TDP councillors.

As the news spread, activists of both parties reached the municipal office and raised slogans against each other. Tenali II Town CI M Lakshman rushed to the spot and tried to pacify activists and councillors of YSRCP and TDP. 

Unruly scenes
Tension prevailed in the Tenali municipal council meeting on Saturday when TDP and YSRC councillors came to blows 
TDP 15th ward councillor Gousia Begum demanded action against YSRCP councillor Tadiboina Ramaiah for throwing the table upside down and rushing towards the TDP councillors menacingly disrespecting council decorum during the last council meet
This enraged the Opposition councillors who surrounded the muncipal chairman’s podium shouting slogans
The ruling party councillors intervened and this eventually led to fisticuffs

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TDP YSRCP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead