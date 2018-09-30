Took no decision to club polls in Telangana, four other states: Rajat Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana State, Rajat Kumar has refuted the reports that a decision has been taken by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to club the Assembly elections of Telangana with that of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram States.

Referring to the news reports published on Saturday, Rajat Kumar said that such reports are purely based on speculations and urged that all the press and media reports on election related matters should only be issued after due authentication from the authorities concerned.

CEO held a video conference from his chambers with all the District Election Authorities and District Collectors. He has instructed the officials to ensure that proper facilities should be provided to the people with the disabilities on the day of polling.

These include sensitising the polling staff, preparing the special lists of persons with disabilities, mapping the persons with disability data, arranging polling stations on ground floors, to have sturdy ramps and priority access to polling booths, free transportation to polling stations on the polling days, axillary polling stations to blind voters and to involve women development and child welfare and disabled welfare departments to take inputs of the department.

The Telangana Employees Association (TEA), led by President K Gopal Reddy, met CEO Rajat Kumar at Secretariat and requested him for granting of Interim Relief (IR) to all the government employees, teachers, public sector employees and the pensioners. The members informed the CEO, TS Assembly has been dissolved abruptly on September 6 keeping the major employees issues -- including granting of Pay Revision Commission interim relief, restoration of old pension scheme and bringing back all the TS employees who are still working in AP-- unresolved.