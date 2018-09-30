Tourist from Hyderabad feared drowned in Godavari, two rescued 

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A tourist from Hyderabad, who is on a visit to Papikondalu along with his friends, is feared drowned in Godavari river at Kolluru in VR Puram mandal of East Godavari district on Saturday. Two others, who also entered the river to take a bath, were rescued by the locals while they were drowning, police said.

The missing tourist was identified as Pusa Prasad (30). According to police, Prasad, along with six of his friends, was going to Papikondalu. When the boat halted at Kolluru, three of them entered the river to take a bath.

As the trio went deep into the river, they started drowning. The others on the river bank, raised an alarm. Locals and swimmers swung into action and could rescue two of them. But Prasad went missing. Though the rescue team, with the help of expert swimmers, searched for the missing person, it could not trace him. Police said they would resume the search operation on Sunday.