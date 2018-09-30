WHO team visits Tenali government hospital

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A Who team visited government hospital in Tenali on Saturday. Hospital superintendent Dr. M Sanat Kumar explained the team about 22 medical services being provided to patients under various government schemes through a PowerPoint Presentation.

Sanat Kumar informed that gynecologists, paediatricians, blood bank staff and other medical departments received awards for offering best services. She also explained about biowaste management being implemented on the hospital premises.

The WHO team led by senior operational officer Rary L Heart interacted with patients and enquired about medical services being provided there. They also visited the newly constructed Mother and Child ward and expressed satisfaction over sanitation, pest control system and security being maintained in the hospital.