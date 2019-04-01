Andhra Pradesh sizzles as temperature touches 42 degree Celsius

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Along with the rising election heat, day temperatures in the State are also increasing. The maximum temperature recorded has touched 42 degree Celsius, while average daytime temperature ranges from 38 degree Celsius to 40 degree Celsius in most places. According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), severe heat conditions are going to continue for 24 to 48 hours.

The upper air cyclonic circulation is present over southern parts of Telangana and its neighbourhood and the adjoining North interior Karnataka, at 1.5 km above the mean sea level. A wind discontinuity runs from Rayalaseema to Comorin area, across interior Tamil Nadu, extending upto 0.9 km above the mean sea level. Due to this, for the next 24 to 48 hours, light to moderate rains and thundershowers at isolated places in Coastal region of Andhra Pradesh have been forecasted.

Districts such as Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari are likely to experience thunderstorms with light rainfalls and gusty winds. However, the maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2 to 3 degree Celsius at the coastal areas of the State. On Sunday, dry weather conditions were seen across Rayalaseema region and a maximum temperature of more than 42 degree Celsius was recorded. In Anantapur, Kadapa, Tirupati, Kurnool and Nandyal, the highest temperature was recorded at 42 degree Celsius. Weathermen are stating that the State will witness dry, hot climatic conditions for the next 2 to 3 days, especially in the Rayalaseema region.

According to the IMD, for the next 2-3 days, Rayalaseema region is going to sizzle with temperatures going above the normal range, and the districts of Kurnool, Kadapa and Anantapur are also going to witness high temperatures.

Severe humid conditions will prevail across the State. Weathermen state that due to the South westerly winds prevailing over the State, dry conditions will prevail, resulting in an increase in daytime temperatures.