AP polls: Jagan Mohan Reddy promises to bail out AgriGold victims

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what is seen as a broad outline of his party’s manifesto, which is yet to be released even though only nine days are left for the end of campaigning, Opposition leader and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday showered sops on almost all sections of society -- unemployed, working class, lawyers and government employees.

Starting his campaign from Gudur in Nellore district, Jagan addressed impressive meetings at Darsi and Giddaluru in Prakasam district on Sunday. Apart from focusing on local issues, Jagan spelt out his plans for the future, if voted to power, probably with an intention to impress the people with his party’s various doles and schemes. Jagan said his government would bail out 13 lakh AgriGold victims by allocating Rs 1,150 crore. In an apparent bid to win over State employees, Jagan promised 25 percent interim relief to them and to grant government employees’ status to lakhs of AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) staff.

Jagan promised a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 to junior lawyers and allocation of Rs 100 crore for Lawyers’ Welfare Fund. Not just employees and educated class, Jagan offered more sops to backward communities who eke out a living through caste-based professions. The YSRC chief said his government would provide Rs 10,000 financial assistance per annum to barbers, tailors and washermen.

Small businessmen and hawkers would be given identity cards and Rs 10,000 financial assistance per annum.“Home guards, Anganwadi and Asha workers will get Rs 1,000 more than their counterparts are getting in the neighbouring Telangana State,’’ Jagan announced.

Jagan went on to add what people would lose if they voted TDP and its chief to power once again. “More than 6,000 schools were shut down in the last five years and teacher posts were not filled. Textbooks were not given on time. If Naidu comes back to power, poor cannot afford education as there will be no more government schools.

Only corporate schools will thrive and they will charge Rs 25,000 for even LKG admission,’’ Jagan cautioned. He went on to paint a bleak future for the people if Naidu was voted back to power. “You will witness a hike in RTC fares, current charges, property taxes, water charges and what not?’’ Jagan said and added Naidu would decide what movie people should watch.