Atmakur segment: YSRC may tilt the scales in once Congress stronghold

Atmakur constituency which was formed in 1952, had been a Congress stronghold, but of late the voters have turned towards YSR Congress party.

Former Chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy of Congress addressing an election meeting in Atmakur (File Photo | T Subbarami Reddy /EPS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Atmakur constituency which was formed in 1952, had been a Congress stronghold, but of late the voters have turned towards YSR Congress party. The constituency has a population of 2,61,850. In the ensuing elections, sitting MLA Mekapati Gowtham Reddy from YSR Congress, Bollineni Krishnaiah from Telugu Desam, Sridhar Reddy from Congress and Karnati Anjaneya Reddy from BJP are contesting from the constituency.

Denizens are facing water crisis and demanding better price for tobacco produce. The constituency has three upland mandals, out of six, and it has Somasila Reservoir, which caters to both irrigation and drinking water needs of the district.

However, elected legislators have failed to supply water for irrigation to Marripadu and also some parts of Atmakur constituency. The segment consists of Atmakur, Ananthasagaram, Anumasamudrampeta, Marripadu, Chejarala and Sangam mandals.

Somasila Reservoir was constructed across the River Penna near Somasila village under Ananthasagaram mandal. The reservoir can get water by gravity from the Srisailam Reservoir located in Krishna basin. It is one of the biggest reservoirs constructed on Penna River basins and can store all the inflows from its catchment area in a normal year. But, farmers in the region have failed to get irrigation water during the last season for the ayacut.

It may be recalled that Atmakur MLA Mekapati Gowtham Reddy staged a protest in front of the new ZP Hall demanding release of water to North Canal in Atmakur constituency.Majority of tobacco is produced in Atmakur constituency.

