Is the contest between TDP and Jana Sena in Rajahmundry Rural?

Rajamahendravaram, the cultural capital of Andhra Pradesh, is always special when it comes to general elections...

Published: 01st April 2019 07:56 AM

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with other ministers at Rajamahendravaram (File Photo | EPS)

By CS Ramakrishna
Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Rajamahendravaram, the cultural capital of Andhra Pradesh, is always special when it comes to general elections. The areas come under the purview of  Rajamahendravaram Rural constituency, was of Rajahmundry segment in 1952. It was part of Burugupudi in 1962 and  Kadiyam constituency in 1972. Rajamahendravaram Rural constituency was formed in 2009. Kapu and Settibalija communities comprise major chunk of population.

The Assembly segment is plagued by several problems. Flyovers at Morampudi, Vemagiri, Lalacheruvu and Bommuru are yet to materialise compounding traffic woes of people. Though foundation stone for infrastructure projects was laid by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, there is little progress in their works. As a result, Morampudi junction has become an accident prone area. 

Kadiyam floriculturists’ demand for setting up of cold storage units to boost flower exports from Rajahmundry airport is yet to be conceded. The construction of sewage treatment plant at Dowleswaram has come to a halt due to a court dispute.

Sitting TDP MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary is facing anti-incumbency. People are openly criticising him that he failed to develop Rajamahendravaram Rural in the last five years.

