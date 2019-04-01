Major parties looting public money: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Sunday justice would not be done to people if there was no alternative to the two major parties, who were ‘looting the public money’. “Only with a third alternative can we prevent the no-holds barred looting,” Pawan Kalyan said.

The JSP chief said he began his journey alone and now has a force of several lakh party workers. Though he is not expecting wonders in the polls, he said the Jana Sena would certainly bring some change. Addressing a party workers’ meeting at Gajuwaka on Sunday, Kalyan said everyone should join the battle to bring about a change in the political system. Despite some, such as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao, saying that the Jana Sena will have only one per cent vote share, the YSRC was worried about the prospects of the Jana Sena, he said.

Promises to set up cashew board in Palasa

Srikakulam: Pawan Kalyan said if voted to power, he would set up a cashew board in Palasa to solve problems of the cashew workers and farmers in the area. Addressing the gathering here at Palasa as part of his election campaign, he said he would grant the special backward status to the district. “Since several artists were from Uttarandhra, I will set up Uttarandhra cultural academy here,”he said.