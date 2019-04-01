Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, N Chandrababu Naidu call for ouster of PM Modi

Predicting fall of Modi Sarkar after elections, the Trinamool chief said out of 543 seats in Lok Sabha, the BJP would not get even 125.

Published: 01st April 2019 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu along with his Delhi and West Bengal counterparts Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee waving victory sign to the citizens of Vizag during the public meeting at Municipal Stadium here on Sunday (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy.

Addressing an election rally here on Sunday at the same venue from where Narendra Modi promised Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh five years ago, Mamata, Kejriwal and Naidu wondered what happened to the promise.

READ | Don't forget PM Modi betrayed you on special status: Kejriwal 

Predicting fall of Modi Sarkar after elections, the Trinamool chief said out of 543 seats in Lok Sabha, the BJP would not get even 125. “Even in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP bagged the maximum number of seats in the last elections, it can barely get 15-20 seats. It will not get a single seat in Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra,” she prophesied.

Stressing the need to vote out the Modi-Shah ‘jodi’ to save the country, Mamata described the development claims of Modi Sarkar as sounds of empty vessels. Stating that she had high regard for soldiers, Mamata criticised the BJP for politicising the Pulwama attack. After demonetisation, contrary to the claims, terrorism only increased, she said.

Mamata dared Modi to a public debate sans teleprompters. “We are ready for a debate on what was done and what was not. We are ready even for public interaction on the spot. Do you have guts?” she taunted Modi.

READ | Don't support Modi or Shah, vote for Chandrababu Naidu: Mamata 

Mamtha asked people of Andhra to vote for Naidu as ‘he only can develop the State on all fronts’. Stressing the importance of 2019 elections, Arvind Kejriwal urged AP voters to give Chandrababu Naidu another five years so the foundation he laid for ‘vibrant’ and ‘dynamic’ State after bifurcation could be strengthened further.

Stating that the country was facing another emergency-like situation, the Aam Aadmi Party chief said the country had not seen such a corrupt government as Narendra Modi’s in the last 70 years. Accusing Modi Sarkar of dividing the country in the name of religion, region and communities and spreading hatred, he said what Pakistan failed to achieve in the last 70 years, Modi government did it in five years.

“The Modi government unleashed central agencies on our institutions and people. They (Modi and Shah) have ruined the country in five years. The entire country is in the grip of fear. They have destroyed the country’s economy by introducing demonetisation, which turned out to be the biggest scam today,” he claimed.

Referring to the recent remarks of BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj that 2019 elections would be last elections fought in the country and Amit Shah’s claims that once the BJP retained power, no one could defeat the party till 2050, Kejriwal asked how it would be possible. “It shows that the Modi-Shah duo is conspiring to change the Constitution of the country, as Hitler did in Germany after coming to power and ruled the country till his death,” he said. Likening Modi to a malignant tumour, he stressed the need to remove him to save the country.

On the issue of next PM, they said it was not for the BJP to worry about and the entire country would decide it. Extending Delhi’s support to SCS to AP, he sought the backing of Andhras for full statehood to Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, Chandrababu Naidu described Modi as betrayer of Andhra people. “At this very venue, he promised SCS. Where is it? He came to Visakha after Hudhud cyclone devastation and promised `1000 crore, but gave only `650 crore. Railway zone was long-standing demand of people of Visakha, but what is given now is an empty zone akin to body sans head. Do we need it?” he asked.
Describing Modi as a split-personality with a dirty mindset, he said the BJP leader had no right to seek votes in AP and predicted not even a nominal number of votes would be given to the saffron party. Calling Modi a watchman of criminals and corrupt, Naidu said he was not fit to be PM of the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu Mamata Banerjee Arvind Kejriwal opposition alliance Federal Front Lok sabha polls 2019 Indian elections General Elections 2019 Andhra Pradesh polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp