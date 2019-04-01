Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP polls: Prime Minister Modi in Rajahamendravaram on Monday

The BJP leaders noted that the Monday’s meeting would be Modi’s last visit to the State before the polls.

Arrangements being made at Government College grounds in Rajamahendravaram for PM’s visit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajahamendravaram on Monday as a part of his whirlwind tour across different States to campaign for the BJP. The BJP leaders said that the ‘Praja Chaitanya Sabha’, the second one the Prime Minister would be addressing in the State after the elections were announced, would begin at 1 pm.

They added that the Prime Minister was scheduled to reach the Arts College Grounds by 2.20 pm and start his address by 2.40 pm. It maybe recalled that Modi addressed his first election campaign in Kurnool on Friday. Modi launched a tirade against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh, on the occasion, besides highlighting the assistance extended to AP by the BJP-led Centre.

The BJP leaders noted that the Monday’s meeting would be Modi’s last visit to the State before the polls. Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath, Nirmala Sitharaman and others will take the mantle ahead in the remaining days of the campaign.

