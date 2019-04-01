Home States Andhra Pradesh

Port development a major election issue in Machilipatnam Assembly constituency

The TDP and YSRC have fielded the same candidates who contested the 2014 elections.

Sitting TDP MLA Kollu Ravindra and YSRC candidate Perni Venkatramaiah (right) campaigning in Machilipatnam Assembly constituency on Sunday | Express

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With just 10 days left for polls, people in Machilipatnam Assembly constituency are still undecided about which candidate to vote for on April 11. The indecision is not because all candidates are equally good. The people want to give their mandate after a careful thought as the ruling TDP has ‘failed’ to implement its election promises, especially development of Machilipatnam port.

The TDP and YSRC have fielded the same candidates who contested the 2014 elections. Jana Sena has entered the poll fray for the first time. For the past two decades, politics in the constituency has been revolving around two main families -- Perni Krishna Murthy and Nadakuditi Narasimha Rao. Kollu Ravindra of TDP won from the constituency against Perni Venkatramaiah of YSRC with a majority of 15,806 votes in 2014.

A section of people in the constituency are of the view that it will be better to give a chance to a new candidate this time to represent Machilipatnam in the Assembly. However, TDP and YSRC candidates are campaigning extensively to win the support of Kapus, whose strength is around 43,000 in the constituency, followed by Agnikula Kshatriyas (24,500) and Gowdas (15,500). Jana Sena candidate Bandi Ramakrishna, a business professional, is banking on the charisma of party chief Pawan Kalyan.

“Neither the sitting MLA, who is a minister, nor the Opposition candidate did anything for the development of the constituency in the last five years,” said Battina Venkata Krishna Rao of Pedapatnam village. Lack of employment, irregular water supply and water scarcity in tail-end villages are the major problems haunting the constituency. Hence, people are obviously interested in giving their mandate to Ramakrishna, who is new to politics and has a vision for development, he said.

K Jayanti of Garaladibba village said that it has become a routine affair for locals to stand in queue to get water from tankers for their drinking needs. Though there are hand pumps in the village,  groundwater is saline and not fit for consumption. “The sitting MLA hailing from our village, has taken no steps to ensure supply of adequate drinking water to people,” she rued.

Banking on the anti-incumbency against Ravindra, Venkatramaiah has been extensively campaigning in the constituency. He is highlighting the delay in commencement of Machilipatnam port works. “My aim is to address the day-to-day issues of the people in the constituency. People elected me in 2004 and 2009. I won’t assure implementation of unfulfilled  TDP promises. There is an urgent need to develop port without harming the interests of local farmers,” he said.

The YSRC candidate said he would give top priority to solve the drinking water problem in the constituency and ensure housing for all the eligible poor if he was elected.Explaining his vision for the development of constituency, Ramakrishna promised to get Machilipatnam port project completed in three years with emphasis on development of port-based industries to generate employment for the locals if he was elected. “During my campaign, I have came across several problems of people especially irregular water supply and lack of employment. Over the decades, the power is confined between two main families in the constituency. Hence, people should give their mandate to the candidate, who is committed to  development of the segment this time,” he said.

Listing out the development activities taken up in the constituency, Ravindra said Rs 2,000 crore was spent on various infrastructure projects in the last five years. The government hospital was upgraded at a cost of Rs 48 crore. Manginapudi beach was developed at a cost of Rs 10 crore and construction of 6,400 G+3 houses was taken up near Rudravaram village. “By 2020, imports and exports through Machilipatnam port would begin. Steps would also be taken to solve the drinking water problem in the Assembly constituency,” Ravindra said.

 

