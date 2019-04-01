Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP MLA Bode Prasad faints during campaigning in Penamaluru Assembly constituency

TDP MLA Bode Prasad fainted during the election campaigning in Penamaluru Assembly constituency in Krishna district.

TDP MLA Bode Prasad

TDP MLA Bode Prasad (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By ANI

KRISHNA: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Bode Prasad fainted during the election campaigning in Penamaluru Assembly constituency in Krishna district.

Prasad was immediately taken to a private hospital at Poranki town.

After an examination, doctors said that he lost consciousness on account of a dip in his Blood Pressure and that his health condition is currently stable.

Election to the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to be held on April 11 simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls for 25 parliamentary seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

