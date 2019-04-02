Home States Andhra Pradesh

Businessman, doctors, IRS officer: Anakapalle LS contest has it all 

Four fresh faces are in the fray Anakapalle Lok Sabha constituency, but all of them have good rapport with the people as they performed well in various professions.

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Four fresh faces are in the fray Anakapalle Lok Sabha constituency, but all of them have good rapport with the people as they performed well in various professions.The TDP fielded Adari Anand Kumar, son of dairy businessman Adari Tulasi Rao, and YSRCP fielded BV Satyavathi, famous gynaecologist.

Anand has been unanimous choice of the TDP MLAs in the parliamentary constituency. Tulasi Rao, who holds sway over a large number of dairy farmers in the constituency, is working for his son’s victory. Besides, Anand as head of the Krushi Trust, has been implementing various welfare schemes for the dairy farmers. The trust even set up Krushi hospital to render advanced medical treatment to farmers free of cost. Anand is better placed with the support of dairy farmers and MLAs. However, Anand is finding it difficult to reach out to the voters.

YSRCP nominee Satyavati and her husband are popular doctors in at least two segments in the constituency. As Satyavati joined the YSRCP a just a few days before notification was issued, she was spending extra time to establish contacts with party rank and file. She was in the TDP and an aspirant for the party ticket in 2014 and 2019 elections. Her popularity as doctor and Jagan Mohan Reddy’s popularity may help her in the election.

The Jana Sena fielded former IRS officer Ch Parthasaradhi, a confidante and advisor of party chief Pawan Kalyan. Parthasaradhi had joined Praja Rajyam Party when it was founded by Chiranjeevi. He had visited various parts of the State, training Jana Sena workers. Parthasaradhi, who has a doctorate from Andhra University, wants to give priority to employment for youth and farmers’ welfare. He is mostly banking on Pawan Kalyan’s charisma. However, the party lack organisational set up in the constituency.

Gandi Venkata Satyanarayana Rao of the BJP is popular as ‘Vikram doctor’. He and YSRC nominee Satyavati have clinics in the same street in Anakapalle. ‘Vikram doctor’ has earlier worked as BJP spokesman and RSS prabodh pramuku. He has also held post of director of BVK and president of IMA State unit.

While senior politician Konathala Ramakrishna extended his support to the TDP candidate, another stalwart Dadi Veerabahadra Rao is working for the YSRC nominee. As Tulasi Rao decided fate of candidates in previous elections, the TDP is confident of its nominee’s victory.

